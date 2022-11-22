HONOLULU (KHON2) — This is the year when the Hawaii Department of Transportation expects the number of holiday travelers to match or beat pre-pandemic numbers. In November 2019, Hawaii airports averaged nearly 29,000 daily passengers; but Monday’s number of passenger arrivals already surpassed that average.

The HDOT spokesperson, Jai Cunningham, said they recommend showing up to the airports earlier than usual.

“All the way through Sunday, even into next Monday and Tuesday, they really expect us to be a very busy year,” Cunningham said. “We’re looking at sort of 2019 numbers. People kind of forget it’s been two to three years since we’ve really had this sort of travel. Covid-19 kind of kept everything sidelined.”

Traveler Vanna Wang visited family in Hawaii and was at the airport to catch a flight back to Los Angeles. She said she showed up a couple of hours early to be safe.

Wang said, “I definitely expected the lines because I’ve heard stories of about, like, three-hour waits on the other islands.”

Airport officials recommend people traveling to the mainland show up for their flights at least three hours early and two hours before their interisland flights.

The DOT recently installed digital parking signs letting people know the number of available stalls at each structure.

“If you are going to park here at Daniel K Inouye International Airport, it might be wise to skip the interisland parking structure because it fills up in a hurry,” Cunningham said. “I mean, today when I went in, there there were only three spots according to the sign.”

TSA has a full list of travel recommendations.

Many people like to travel with special food and drinks during the holidays. The TSA said liquids like jams, gravy and wine need to be inside checked bags if the quantity is more than 3.4 ounces. Foods such as cakes, pies and bread can travel in carry-on luggage but may require some additional screening.