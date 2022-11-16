HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Health officials have some tips for those who plan to do Thanksgiving at home.

Experts spoke to KHON2 about the do’s and don’ts of Thanksgiving prep before they get that bird in the oven.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Department of Health Food Safety Branch said prepping for Thanksgiving does not start in the kitchen.

Actually, it starts at the supermarket. You know when you’re going in there, you wanna make sure when you bag your groceries that your turkey is separate from everything else, all your ready to eat things like your lettuce, your poke, anything that’s not gonna be cooked, you don’t wanna store it in the same bag as the turkey.” Peter Oshiro, DOH Food Safety Branch environmental health program manager

Keeping juices from cross-contaminating will be key, Oshiro said. He also stressed the importance of washing hands, cooking surfaces and cutting boards after every use.

Registered dietitian Jenna Corsi takes her cooking boards pretty seriously.

“I actually have some that are in different colors. So some are meant for vegetables, some are meant for poultry, some are meant for miscellaneous items,” Corsi said.

Many often wash their turkey in the kitchen sink before prepping, but the DOH actually advises against that. Oshiro said there is a safer method for getting that bird ready to go in the oven.

“So, the best way to do it is to thaw in the refrigerator about three to five days ahead of time. Put it in a pan, a large pan so the drippings don’t get on anything else.,” Oshiro said. “Put it at near the lowest rack of your refrigerator, so again, you don’t want things drippings from the turkey onto other things.”

The United States Department of Agriculture said 165 degrees Fahrenheit is the safe cooking temperature for poultry. Oshiro said using a thermometer in the middle of the meat is a must.

“The geometric center, it’s, if it’s this big, you wanna get it, and this thick, you want the tip to be right here about in the center of the thickest part of the meat product,” Oshiro said during a demonstration.

Experts said leftover food should only stay on the table for an hour and a half — two hours max — before being refrigerated in an airtight container. Leftovers should be eaten within a week, according to Oshiro.

“You shouldn’t be leaving it more than 5 to 7 days, as long as it’s kept in there and then after five to seven days, you really wanna throw it out after a week or so,” he said.

Doing a “smell check” does not hurt, either.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“Absolutely, if it doesn’t smell good, throw it out,” Corsi said. “It is not worth you possibly getting sick over this food.”