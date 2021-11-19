Thanksgiving in Hawaii: Will supply issues impact at-home meal prices?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and some are already planning out their menu.

So, will supply issues mean a pricier dinner in 2021?

Foodland is stocked up for Thanksgiving and their message to customers is to plan ahead. There are other options that are always available for a great Thanksgiving meal if a turkey is not your thing.

“A Hawaii potluck is going to have turkey, it’s gonna probably have prime rib. It’ll probably have Chinese noodles, it’ll have sushi, you’ll have crispy Gau Gee, you’ll probably have other things.” Chef Keoni Chang, Foodland Farms Ala Moana chief food officer

Chang said Foodland has been preparing for Thanksgiving since spring 2021 and has plenty of ingredients for your meal. But what about the cost?

“You know, as far as pricing goes, I think you’re going to see some fluctuation in pricing; I mean I think everyone is very well aware that the supply chain has created a little bit of a challenge for getting things, so there’s some of that,” Chang explained. “At the same time, you know, Foodland is very committed to making sure we’re always providing value, so we’re making sure all the offers we have are still at a good value.”

According to Young Brothers, neighbor island residents will not see price hikes from shipping. Keith Kiyotoki, Sales and Marketing Manager at Young Brothers, released the following statement to KHON2:

“The holidays are always one of the busiest times at Young Brothers, and as we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, that is certainly true this year. Our team has been working hard to ensure our barges carrying many of the staple foods you’ll see as part of a Thanksgiving meal have been delivered on time and will be available on store shelves across the state. “Fees for YB’s interisland shipping services are fixed and not determined by demand. That means our customers moving goods between the islands are not facing the steep increases in shipping costs many are experiencing when shipping a container from outside of Hawaii.” Keith Kiyotoki, Sales and Marketing manager at Young Brothers

Turkey lovers, it is not too late to find a bird.

“The prime time I would say to start gathering everything, doing my perusing, would be the weekend before,” Chang added. “So Saturday, Sunday I would get all my stuff because then I could start working within Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and I’m ready to go on Thursday.”