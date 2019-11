Thanksgiving holiday store hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Do you plan on doing your holiday shopping this week?

Here is a list of which retailers will remain open on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Ala Moana Shopping Center

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving include: ALDO, ALDO Shoes, Claire’s, Diane Von Furstenberg, Fossil, Gap, Gap Kids, Gilly Hicks, Goma Tei Ramen, Hawaiian Island Creations, Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant, Jamba Juice (Ewa Wing), Longs Drugs, mālie, Mama Pho, MICHAEL KORS, Microsoft, Moomin Shop Hawaii, Patisserie La Palme D’Or, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Saks OFF 5TH, Sunglass Hut (all three locations), Swarovski, Tanaka of Tokyo, TARGET, The Body Shop, Uniqlo, Vans, Victoria’s Secret and more. Hours of operation will vary.

Black Friday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

*Some stores will be open even earlier. The following stores will open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 and remain open through Black Friday, Nov. 29 as noted: · ABC Stores (Centersatge) – 8 a.m. (Nov. 28) to 10 p.m. (Nov. 29) · abercrombie – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Abercrombie & Fitch – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Aerie – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Bath & Body Works – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Disney Store – 5 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Forever 21 – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · GNC – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 2 a.m. (Nov. 29)* · Hollister Co. – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · macy’s – 5 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 10 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Mr. Tea Café – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 1 a.m. (Nov. 29)* · Old Navy – 3 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 11 p.m. (Nov.29) · PacSun – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Sephora – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 3 a.m. (Nov. 29)* · T&C Surf Designs – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29)

Kahala Mall

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pearlridge Shopping Center

Thanksgiving 6 p.m. – midnight

Black Friday re-open at 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Waikele Premium Outlets

Open 9 a.m. Thanksgiving to 11 p.m. on Black Friday

Macys

Opens at 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Best Buy

Doors open Thursday, November 28 at 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Will reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday

Walmart

Opens 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night and will remain open.

Target

Will open Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Reopen Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Costco

Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Will reopen at 9 a.m. on Black Friday

Sam’s Club

Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Will reopen at 9 a.m. on Black Friday

Lowes

Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

The Home Depot

Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Prince Kuhio Plaza (Hawaii Island)

Most stores will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night and remain open until midnight. The mall then reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Queen Kaahumanu Center (Maui)

Stores open at 6 a.m. Black Friday

Kukui Grove Center (Kauai)