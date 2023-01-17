HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands have become the mark of scammers posing as the U.S. Postal Service in a grift using an inbox you might not expect.

It is called smishing because it is a phishing attempt with an SMS text message. Honolulu resident Adi Reddy was sent one with a notice that his recently sent package’s return address was incorrect.

“I would say maybe 10 minutes after I submitted the package got a text saying your return address is incorrect. Can you double check that for us which was via text which I didn’t ask for by USPS when I got the label,” Reddy said.

He said he clicked the link in the text message and found some more flaws.

“So, I figured, alright kind of a scam but let me double check. Sure enough, the tracking label was given to me on the label which actually in the text is not even close,”

Reddy also posted the scam on community forums, finding that others had gotten similar texts. The Better Business Bureau’s spokesperson, Roseann Freitas, was also targeted.

“Over this weekend, I received the following text message saying that a package was delivered to the wrong address and that I needed to update my address,” Freitas said. “So, a lot of people receive that text message; and they go ahead and click on the link because a lot of times they probably have ordered something,”

The USPS said “USPS will not send customers text messages or e-mails without a customer-first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will NOT contain a link. So, if you did not initiate the tracking request for a specific package directly from USPS and it contains a link, don’t click the link!”

They add that the scammers are after account usernames and passwords, Social Security numbers, date of birth, credit and debit card numbers and personal identification numbers to commit crimes like financial fraud.

You can report any smishing attempts to the FBI, the FTC, the USPIS, and the BBB.

“Once you do and you click on it, you are now giving out personally identifiable information. And, that can be your name. That can be your street address, where you live, lots of other information that they can ask for and that is the last thing you want to have in the hands of a scammer,” Freitas said.