HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Salary Commission is still hearing testimony on whether Mayor Rick Blangiardi and his cabinet members as well as city council members should get a big bump in pay.

There was a lot of protest from the public especially because city council members could double their pay.

They currently make around $69,000 with the council chair making under $77,000 for what is considered a part-time job.

The salary commission is considering proposals that could raise council members’ salaries up to $185,000 with the council chair at $195,000.

The commission does plan to make a decision today on their recommendation and will have to be approved by the city council.

“To actually give council members who are at the office three times a week at the most a lot of them — a 90% pay increase? It’s just ignorance in my opinion I cannot see that happening,” testified Alfred Medeiros.

“Every day citizens never receive 100% pay increases that’s beyond greedy. It makes you look very corrupt,” testified Jasmine Torres.

“They took pay cuts and they stepped up to the plate at a time when most people didn’t even want to think about what was going to happen,” said Blangiardi. “This was courageous on their part. I’ve been so humbled and inspired by them, and the work that they put in.”

“I think those people deserve a right to move into leadership roles but they’re not gonna move into the leadership rules,” said Mike Formby, city managing director. “If they have to take a pay cut it just doesn’t make sense.”