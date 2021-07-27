Testimony continues in Honolulu police shooting that killed teen in McCully

Honolulu Police Officers Geoffrey Thom, right, Christopher Fredeluces, second from right, and Zackary Ah Nee, third from right, sit in Judge William Domingo’s courtroom before a preliminary trial begins, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu. The judge was scheduled to hear from witnesses to determine whether there is probable cause for murder and attempted murder charges against the three officers in a shooting that killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in April. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hearing is set to resume on Tuesday to determine whether there’s probable cause for murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers involved in a shooting that killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in April.

Last week, a judge heard testimony from three witnesses to the fatal shooting, including a trauma surgeon, the medical examiner and a Honolulu Police Department (HPD) patrol officer. Much of last week’s hearing dealt with the motions filed by the defense.

Prosecutors are expected to show bodycam footage from the shooting on Tuesday, and more than a dozen witnesses could be called to testify.

According to police, Sykap was driving a stolen car that was linked to a crime spree before he drove it into the Kalakaua Stream on April 5. The others in the car ranged in age from 14 to 22.

In May, his family filed a lawsuit against the City and police alleging that officers had been harassing and threatening family members. The lawsuit also seeks injunctive relief.

“They’ve been calling grandma and the mom. They’ve been going by their house and making threats,” Sykap family attorney Eric Seitz said during a news briefing in May. “Among them, threats that if the other brothers don’t turn themselves in and cooperate with the authorities, that they’re going to end up dead as well.”

Seitz said he believes the officers who were engaged in the shooting are legitimately concerned they may face criminal charges.

One officer is charged with one count of second-degree murder after prosecutors said he fired 10 rounds at Sykap through the rear window of the car. According to prosecutors, eight of the 10 shots he fired hit the teen in the back of the head, neck, back and left arm. The bullet that hit Sykap in the back of his head fractured his skull and entered his brain.

The five-year police department veteran fired the shots “without provocation” after the car came to a stop at an intersection, according to court documents. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years because of the kind of gun used in the shooting, which was a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic firearm.

The two other officers, who also opened fire, are charged with second-degree attempted murder. Prosecutors filed the charges after a grand jury declined to indict the three officers.