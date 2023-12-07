HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tens and thousands of runners and walkers are set to hit the pavement over the weekend for the 51st Honolulu Marathon.

Two thousand nine hundred participants are expected to take part in three races including the Kalakaua Merrie Mile, Start to Park 10K and the Honolulu Marathon starting Saturday, Dec. 9.

“We have no time limit, and that’s unique in the world of Marathon for a large city marathon,” said Honolulu Marathon President and CEO Jim Barahal. “As a result, we have people of all abilities, all goals, all capabilities of overcoming many obstacles, handicaps and disabilities.”

2023 Honolulu Marathon course map. (Photo/Honolulu Marathon)

Road closures start as early as 12:30 a.m.:

Ala Moana Boulevard

Nimitz Highway

Kapiolani Boulevard

Parts of H-1 Freeway

Parts of Kalanianaole Highway

In 2018, the record for the fastest ran marathon in the United States was broken at the Honolulu Marathon at two hours and seven minutes, per Barahal. Runners for 2023’s race are eager to see if another record can be set.

“In 2018, we had the fastest time — we also had the slowest time on American soil at 17 hours and 45 minutes. We pride ourselves on that,” stated Barahal.

According to Barahal, the races will have double the number of Japanese participants from the year prior and almost two-thirds of participants back in 2019.

The fastest runner will win $25,000 and bring home the real gold.

“It’s 2,023 grams of gold, and so it has a value of about $15,000,” said Barahal.

For some, the sportsmanship and morale among participants is worth just as much.

“We’re a runner family and this is a runner [and] a family that runs together, of course, grows and sweats together,” said Shirley Aydlett, Honolulu Marathon participant. “It’s our thing. It’s a it’s a fun thing to do.”

Rahal Bouhammame, a runner from Canada, said he’s excited to be running his sixth marathon in Hawaii.

“I’m going to try my best and enjoy the race. I hope good for everybody and having a good time,” stated Bouhammame.

Others like Edwin Bermudez from California will be experiencing their first marathon.

“I’m actually doing my first marathon ever… nervous and excited, but I just want to make sure that I finish strong and not get hurt,” said Bermudez.

Whatever your goals are, the finish line is waiting for you!

“All the people that come out are all equally important to us and they’re all athletes in their own right and we value each of their accomplishments,” stated Barahal.