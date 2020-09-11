Territorial Savings Bank employee who worked at multiple branches tested COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee who worked at three Territorial Savings Bank branch locations tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Kailua, Kalihi and Manoa branches are temporarily closed for professional cleaning and will reopen on Sept. 14. The bank said that the employee last worked on Sept. 8 and is now at home self-isolating.
All employees who may have come into contact with the employee have been notified and are also self-isolating.
