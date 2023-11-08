HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday features a staff favorite.

Nana is a 60-pound, 2-year-old terrier mix. Staff and volunteers at the Hawaiian Humane Society love her because of her playful personality.

She’s an energetic girl who has mastered basic commands like sit and catching treats mid-air.

And while this sweet girl loves people, she’d like to be the only child. If you’d like to give Nana a home, you can visit her at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Kosasa Family Campus at Hoopili.

Her adoption fee is waived and she’ll go home with a complimentary goodie bag.