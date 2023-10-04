HONOLULU (KHON2) — A sweet pup is the featured animal on Wags ‘n Whiskers.

Ewa is a five-year-old terrier mix at the Hawaiian Humane Society.

The shelter said he can be a little timid at first, but it doesn’t take long for his goofy personality to shine.

Five-year-old terrier mix Ewa is up for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

Especially when you have treats. He’s a lovable boy who would thrive in a home that will allow him to cuddle on the couch.

If you’d like to give him that home, you can visit him a the Hawaiian Humane Society Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili. His adoption fee will be completely waived.