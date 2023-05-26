HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s growing tension at the Honolulu City Council over the proposed 64% pay raise. Councilmember Augie Tulba wants to bypass Council Chair Tommy Waters’ approval to hold a public hearing. Waters has a different proposal.

Councilmembers Tulba and Andria Tupola introduced two resolutions that would allow for a public hearing on the pay raise recommended by the Honolulu Salary Commission. But Council Chair Tommy Waters still needs to put the resolutions on an agenda.

So Tulba is trying to get around that by getting the city clerk to put the resolutions on the agenda. But he needs a majority, five councilmembers to sign the memo.

“It’s easy to go on the recommendation of the salary commission, but the salary commission was not elected by the people, we were,” said Tulba.

The council has less than a month left to reject the pay raise. Tupola is on board with signing the memo. But they would need three more members. Waters said he does not want to put the resolutions on the agenda because it’s a conflict of interest to vote on their own raise.

“Think about the real world. Does that ever happen when an employee gets to decide what the raise is going to be? It never happens,” said Waters.

On Friday Waters and Vice-Chair Esther Kiaaina introduced a proposal that would prevent councilmembers from working other jobs. Tulba who works part-time as a comedian and radio deejay said that’s fine, if that’s what the people want.

“Let the people weigh in on that, that’s their decision. If that’s what they want me to do, they want me to be focused on one. I thought I was doing that,” he said.

Waters said his proposal is about getting council members to do the best job they can. Many of them, including himself, have second jobs.

“I want members to work for the people 110% of the time but if you have another job you have to work outside and you’re working for someone else,” he said.

Tupola said the first step is rejecting the pay raise because once it’s approved there’s no going back.

“I think that’s what everyone’s concerned about is can we please have this before the deadline so we can have a good robust,” she said.

She said if they reject the pay raise, the salary commission can propose a more modest one.