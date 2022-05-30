HONOLULU (KHON2) – The two-day Battle of the Pacific tennis competition continued Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 at the Kailua Racquet Club on Oahu.

The competition had Team Hawaii versus Team California.

NCAA college tennis players, as well retired professional players were amongst the participants.

Last year’s winner UH tennis champion Andre Ilagan returned to defend his title in the singles tournament.

This year’s event included men’s doubles, mixed doubles, and a father-son tournament on Sunday.

Battle of the Pacific tennis tournament was held at the Kailua Racquet Club in Kailua, Hawaii on Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Real Estate Multimedia)

Funds raised at the competition go to the the nonprofit Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services so children can learn tennis. KKV has had tennis for more than 30 years under the direction of instructors Vailima and Jerry Watson. The KKV website said the couple started the tennis program in 1990 at Kalihi Valley Homes.

Last year the two-day Memorial Day weekend event was held at the Alohilani Resort in Waikiki.