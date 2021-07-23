Tenants Rights Workshop for downtown Honolulu residents ahead of the eviction moratorium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s eviction moratorium is set to expire next Friday, Aug. 6, and because of that, one Honolulu organization is holding a workshop this weekend to educate tenants about their rights.

Jack Slater with the Honolulu Tenants Union said it’s important to know your rights as a renter, especially with the eviction moratorium set to expire in two weeks.

He and other members are holding workshops to help renters know about the different resources available for them.

“We do have knowledge of the landlord-tenant code is here, and we try to give people the best information possible about what we know of their rights, and then we can give people connection to legal help for that,” said Slater.

The eviction moratorium was put in place back in April 2020. For more than a year, it has been helping renters avoid eviction if they fell behind on rent due to losing their job from the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 15, Gov. David Ige announced he will not be extending the moratorium and instead is opting to let it expire on August 6.

Ige said throughout the pandemic they have received significant funds from the emergency rental assistance to help tenants pay their late rent. He said they also implemented rental relief applications in every county.

However, on August 6 when the moratorium expires, landlords will have to follow the governor’s new guidelines when it comes to evicting their tenants.

“A rolling basis where landlords can choose to evict people who are four months behind on rent, then the next month, they can choose to evict people who are three months and so on, until we get to next year,” said Slater.

Slater said their workshop will take place on Saturday, July 24, at 7 p.m. The organization is asking that you register on their website ahead of the workshop. Click here to register.