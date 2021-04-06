Temporary water shutoff scheduled for Hawaiian homestead lots in Anahola

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A temporary water shutoff is scheduled for the Hawaiian homestead lots in Anahola from Wednesday, April 7 at 10 p.m. through Thursday, April 8 at 5 a.m.

The temporary water shutoff will allow the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to connect a new water main.

Affected homesteads include lots that are makai of Kūhiō Highway and the Malamaʻaina residential subdivision. All lots on Kamalomaloʻo Road and makai on East Hokualele Road will also be impacted.

These repairs are part of the $12.9 million upgrade of Anahola Water System 432.



Phase I of the water system upgrade began in early 2020 and is expected to be completed by this summer. Construction of Phase II is anticipated to be completed by late 2022.