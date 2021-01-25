Temporary water outage scheduled for some Wailuku residents

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Wailuku residents may experience a water outage while crews work to install a pipe connection in the area.

MIRA Image Construction workers are scheduled to install a 12-inch pipe fitting connection at the intersection of Vineyard and Market streets. Installation is expected to run from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Maui officials say the work is part of the Vineyard Street improvements project and may result in temporary water outages Happy Valley and Piihana residents. Water service in the Vineyard and Market street areas may also be affected.

Residents in the impacted areas are encouraged to store water for use during the outage. Customers are also advised to flush their waterlines Wednesday morning to make sure their water is free of accumulated sediment.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 270-7633.