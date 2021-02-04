Temporary UH stadium to come with $400K annual revenue loss

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa (UH) projected a grim financial outlook on Thursday, Feb. 4, as the school grapples with finding a new home for its football games.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

UH is planning to use its T.C. Ching Athletic Complex as a substitute for home games due to the sudden shutdown of Aloha Stadium.

According to the athletic department, using the T.C. Ching facility will result in a $400,000 revenue loss every year from 2022 through 2024. The new Aloha Stadium is expected to be operational in 2024.

The estimated cost of getting the temporary game field ready for play — separate from the projected revenue losses — is approximately $6 million.

The Legislature has yet to approve the funding for the temporary stadium.