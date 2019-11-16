Temporary road closure announced for Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Nov. 18

HAWAII (KHON2) – A temporary road closure has been announced for Monday, November 18, 2019, between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the Queen Kaahumanu Highway between Kekaha Kai State Beach Park and the West Hawaiʻi Veterans Cemetery.

Motorists will only be able to access the Four Seasons Resort and Kukio Golf & Beach Club from the North.

Access to the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole will only be done from the south on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway during this time period.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit (T.E.U.) will be conducting further investigations of the traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution during this time and take alternate routes to get to your destinations if possible.