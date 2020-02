Lyle Krannichfeld & Pueo Gallery via mauinow.com

Lyle Krannichfeld & Pueo Gallery via mauinow.com

Lyle Krannichfeld & Pueo Gallery via mauinow.com

Courtesy Richard Harris via MauiNow.com

Courtesy Richard Harris via MauiNow.com

Courtesy Richard Harris via MauiNow.com

Temporary park road closure of Haleakalā Highway above Kalahaku Overlook due to icy road conditions. The Summit and Summit Visitor Center are both closed until further notice.

The Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet is open.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story