HONOLULU (KHON2) — America’s pastime is becoming more inclusive to all Americans.

Wednesday night, March 8, the Roosevelt High School baseball team defeated Kalani 8-7. The victory is believed to be the first time a female has led a boy’s varsity high school team as head coach in Hawaii history.

Samee Teixeira is the first-year coach of the Rough Riders after coaching junior varsity in 2022, but she has been coaching youth baseball for years.

“Never do I ever think about I’m a female versus the males. I just see it as I can do the same thing and I can compete and I get I can get the boys behind me to compete as well,” Teixeira said.

“If I can have the inspiration for the boys to buy into what I’m doing, being on the same page with me and being able to believe in themselves and what I do, I said let’s give it a shot,” she added.

Samee has helped create a baseball family with her son Kila on the team and her eldest son Austin, a pitcher for the University of Hawaii. She said she has coached many of the players on the Rough Riders since they were young in Manoa Youth Baseball.

“The boys kept asking ask me, you know, when the former coach was stepping down, you know, they can ask me are you going to do it? A big part of me was a little questionable because my son does play, you know, and I wanted to see a separation,” Teixeira said.

“But, the big key was when I asked my son is this something you want me to do? And, he said, Yes. I rather have you do it. Then I said okay. Well, for you and for the boys, I’ll take that chance,” explained Teixeira.

The mantra has been stressing first pitch to last out and even past that. Instead of celebrating right away, Samee and Kila were training after Tuesday’s win. It’s an attitude that she thinks can apply to other aspects of life.

“Teaching them a little bit of what I know and how this sport of baseball can just not only be something that on the field that just teaches you total smart aspects of how you can get through life and things like that,” Teixeira said.

The coaching prowess has drawn the eye of the legendary local baseball coach, scout and analyst Pal Eldredge, who said that Teixeira has all of the qualifications and has a great baseball mind.

For now, Teixeira is declining to bask in the accomplishment and is focused on the long season ahead.

“Just good memories is what I want to be able to provide these kids with through their high school experiences,” Teixeira said.