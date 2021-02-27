Teenager injured in critical Hawaii Kai motorcycle crash dies

File – Police investigate the scene of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Kuliouou Road in Hawaii Kai, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) announced on Saturday, Feb. 27, that the 17-year-old motorcyclist involved in a critical motor vehicle collision in Hawaii Kai on Wednesday, Feb. 24, has died.

Police said, the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Kalanianaole Highway around 11:45 p.m. when he disregarded a red light and broadsided the passenger side of a 30-year-old man’s vehicle near Kuliouou Road.

The 17-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition as a result of the collision. The 30-year-old driver and 59-year-old passenger of the broadsided vehicle were not injured in the incident, police said.

The vehicle was turning left onto Kuliouou Road with the green turn signal when it was hit by the motorcyclist. Police said, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Speed appears to be a factor in the collision, according to HPD, while drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role.

The investigation is ongoing.