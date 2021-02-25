Teenager in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A teenager is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in the Hawaii Kai area.

The incident happened just before midnight on Kalanianaole Hwy.

According to police, the 17-year old was going westbound on the highway, when he went through a red light and collided with a car that was turning left onto Kuliouou Rd.

Police say the teen was wearing a helmet and that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

All westbound lanes were shutdown in the area, but reopened at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.