Teenage girl struck by car in Kailua, suffers critical injuries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 18-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car in Kailua, Sunday night, Jan. 12.

This happened around 7:40 p.m. in the vicinity of 42-510 Kalanianaole Highway, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene and found that the teen was struck by a car. Responders treated the girl and transported her to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident prompted the closure of the Waimanalo-bound lane fronting the Kalanianaole Highway address.

The public has been advised to expect delays in the area as police investigate the incident.

