Teenage girl stabbed near Kahala Beach, suspect in connection at large

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A male suspect connected to the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl is at large.

EMS received a report about the girl Wednesday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m. in the area of 4663 Kahala Avenue on the beach.

Paramedics treated the teenager, who suffered a serious laceration across her upper body and lacerations to her hands. She was transported to a trauma center in serious condition. This is according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The Honolulu Police Department says that witnesses described the suspect to be in his thirties and is about six-feet tall and around 200 pounds. He has brown curly hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen fleeing on foot.

Police say that anyone with information about the suspect should call 911 and that he should not be approached.

