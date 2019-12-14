Teenage boy rescued along MacKenzie Recreation area cliffs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-year-old boy was rescued after falling into waters off the Big Island.

Officials say, the boy was fishing along the cliffs of MacKenzie Recreation area when he fell in.

A lifeguard jumped in to try to save him but the currents were too strong.

A rescue chopper helped pull them out.

The boy was taken to the hospital for hypothermia, exhaustion and near-drowning.