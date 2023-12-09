HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 35-year-old Lahaina man is fighting for his life after crashing into a teenage motorcyclist.

According to Maui police, it happened shortly after 4 p.m. yesterday on Honoapiilani Highway.

Police said, the man was driving an off-road motorcycle when he crashed into the back of another motorcycle being driven by a 14-year-old boy.

Both were thrown from their bikes and the man slid under another vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The teenager was treated at the scene and released.