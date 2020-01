HONOLULU (KHON2) — A teenage bicyclist is in serious condition this morning after being hit and dragged by a car.

Emergency Medical Service officials say that the 15-year old boy was on a bike when he was apparently hit in a parking lot off of Kinau Street.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.00

EMS says that the boy was pinned under the car and dragged for about 20 feet.

Firefighters were able to free the boy.