HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the teenager who died after an accident riding his electric bike on Sunday, March 20 as 14-year-old Syrus Crisostomo from Waipahu.

It happened on Waipahu Street at 5:20 p.m.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Police said as the boy was traveling westbound on Waipahu Street, he rear-ended a Toyota SUV near the intersection of Peke Lane.

The boy then veered into the opposite bound lane and was struck by a Toyota pickup truck.

Neither of the drivers of the two vehicles was injured, and they remained at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was a 28-year-old female and the truck was driven by a 66-year-old male who had a 67-year-old passenger with him

Police said the boy was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the accident, according to police.