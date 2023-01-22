HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, EMS officials responded to a 14-year-old male spectator around 8 a.m. in Waimea Bay after he fell 10 feet off a tree.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Officials said he lost consciousness and is in serious condition.

He was transported to medical services.

At 9:15 a.m. EMS responded to another incident at Ke Iki Road after a large wave crashed into multiple cars and a house.

Three people, including a baby, were standing in the area, and according to EMS, the baby got washed up under the home.

The baby was evaluated and found uninjured.

Two adults declined medical transportation to the emergency room.

In a separate incident, at 10:30 a.m., Ocean Safety and EMS responded to a surfer at Chun’s surf break who suffered from possible broken ribs.

The surfer also declined transportation to the emergency room.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For everyone’s safety, officials ask the public to stay off roofs and walls.