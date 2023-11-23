HONOLULU(KHON2) — She was shot in the head with little hope for recovery. But 17-year-old Richianna “Anna” DeGuzman continues to defy the odds. KHON2 visited her and her family as they celebrated all the things they have to be grateful for.

“It’s a very beautiful, blessed Thanksgiving,” said Susan Mahiai, Anna’s mother, smiling from ear-to-ear.

Mahiai is overjoyed having her daughter home to celebrate the holiday with family.

Just then Anna’s boyfriend, Shaceton “Buddha” Scanlan, walked into the house. The second she saw him, her face light up.

“Seeing her smile every day, I’m thankful for that,” Scanlan said. “It made me look at life differently.”

It’s a special day for all of them. Not just because it’s Thanksgiving, it’s the first time Anna’s been able to spend an entire day at home since she was shot in the head five months ago, while out with friends in Maili.

Doctors told her mother she wasn’t going to make it.

“What [the doctor] told me was that, ‘You know Susan. I would never think that this would happen ever to see the damage that was done to her brain. I would never think that she would get through it,'” Mahiai explained.

But Anna continues to prove them wrong making remarkable strides. She now eats and drinks on her own, communicates using her tablet and shows significant cognitive and motor functions.

Mahiai puts her hand out in a fist with thumb up, signaling Anna to challenge her at a simple game of thumb-war.

“You ready,” Mahiai said to Anna. “One, two, three, four. Ooh she strong you know! Look at that. Look her!”

Anna held her mother’s thumb down firmly with her left thumb and smiled a crooked smile looking into her mom’s eyes.

“Good job you won!” Mahiai told her. “I going win you one day,” she smiled and gestured for Anna to high-five her.

Anna held her left hand up for a high-five.

Mahiai said they’ll concentrate on physical therapy next

“All she got left is to walk and talk. That’s it,” she explained.

Each day they focus on the positive.

“It’s so easy to be grateful so easy,” she said. “It could have gone another way. Thank you Jesus that it didn’t.”

Police still haven’t arrested anyone in connection with Anna’s shooting.

Maiai said she doesn’t waste energy worrying about that.

“That don’t even pass my mind thinking about this person at all,” she said. “I cannot afford to be broken.”

“She need me,” Mahiai explained looking at her daughter as she started to tear up.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Full of love and full of gratitude,” she said wiping her cheek. “Happy Thanksgiving.”