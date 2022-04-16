HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in the ocean on Saturday.

Honolulu EMS said at around 6 p.m. bystanders noticed the boy was facedown in the waters off Maili Beach Park.

Lifeguards stabilized the patient before EMS arrived and took over with advanced life support. EMS said they made efforts to provide medication to ensure the patient continued breathing.

The boy was taken to the emergency room in critical condition.

It is currently unknown what caused the incident.