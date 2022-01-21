Teen exceeds goal to collect a ton of bottles and cans for college

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Teenager Genshu Price has achieved his goal of collecting at least a ton of cans and bottles to raise funds for Hawaii students to go to college at a New Year’s drive at Pearlridge Center.

His goal is to help one to two Hawaii students with college with his non-profit organization Bottles4College.

At the collection on Jan. 15 and 16 held at Pearlridge, he collected 3.5 tons of recyclables. The 14-year-old reported he collected about 93,129 cans and bottles.

If you missed the Pearlridge collection drive, there are future drives posted on his Instagram account: @bottles4college.