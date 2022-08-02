The location of a fatal vehicle accident on Mamalahoa Highway in Pepe’ekeo on Big Island on Aug. 1, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police said a 15-year-old boy died after a three-vehicle collision Monday on Mamalahoa Highway in Pepeekeo.

When police arrived at the scene of the accident that was reported at 6:09 p.m., they determined that as a 1996 Honda Civic was traveling south on the highway, the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle.

The Honda Civic lost control on the wet asphalt and spun into the oncoming north-bound lane where it collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Debris from the collision then struck a Toyota Solara that was traveling southbound behind the Honda.

Police went on to state the collision caused both the 20-year-old driver and a 15-year-old male rear passenger of the Honda Civic to be ejected from the vehicle. A 16-year-old female passenger in the front seat who appeared to have been wearing a seatbelt was not ejected.

The driver and the female passenger were conscious and taken to a medical center.

The 16-year-old girl sustained minor injuries and will be released pending treatment but the 20-year-old driver is currently in surgery after sustaining serious internal injuries.

Officers stated that the 15-year-old rear passenger, who was identified as Zion Hao-Kallio of Ocean View, was found unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to the same medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.

To determine the exact cause of death, an autopsy was ordered.

The operator of the Toyota Solara was a 58-year-old female who was not injured in the collision.

At this time, police believe that speed is the primary factor in the outcome of the accident, but they will continue to investigate for any additional contributing factors.

Officers reported that this is the 25th fatal traffic collision of 2022, last year at the same time, there were 13.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov. For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.