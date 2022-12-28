HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 17-year-old is in serious condition after a bike ride turned into a horrible accident.

The 17-year-old male was riding his bike in Waipahu around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 when a vehicle hit him, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics and EMTs administered advanced life support to the patient and he was then treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to EMS, he sustained multiple traumatic injuries.