Teen arrested for allegedly asking witnesses if he should harm a 58-year-old man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a terroristic threatening case that stemmed from an incident on March 5.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, a teenage boy took out what appeared to be a gun to witnesses and asked the witnesses if he should cause physical harm to a 58-year-old man.
This happened in the Kaimuki area around 11:45 a.m.
Later that day, the teenager was identified, located, and arrested without incident for terroristic threatening in the first degree.
The boy remains in police custody, pending investigation.
