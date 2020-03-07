Teen arrested for allegedly asking witnesses if he should harm a 58-year-old man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a terroristic threatening case that stemmed from an incident on March 5.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a teenage boy took out what appeared to be a gun to witnesses and asked the witnesses if he should cause physical harm to a 58-year-old man.

This happened in the Kaimuki area around 11:45 a.m.

Later that day, the teenager was identified, located, and arrested without incident for terroristic threatening in the first degree.

The boy remains in police custody, pending investigation.