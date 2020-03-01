Teen accused of Hawaii Kai robbery released from police custody

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened in Hawaii Kai on February 25 in the afternoon.

Honolulu police say that just before 2 p.m. on that Tuesday, the suspect, who has been identified as a 16-year-old boy, approached a male 15-year-old and took his property. The victim tried to get his items back, but the suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle.

In the process of suspect’s escape, the victim tried to hold onto the vehicle but was thrown off. This caused his leg to be run over by the suspect’s vehicle.

Police later located and arrested the suspect on February 27 around 9:24 a.m. for robbery in the second-degree. However, the suspect was later released, pending investigation.

