Tee time online registration launched for municipal golf courses on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new tee time reservation system for Oahu’s six municipal golf courses starts Monday, Sept. 27 for play as early as Monday, Oct. 4.

Golfers can make reservations by phone with by calling the course phone number directly instead of the previous number. Each of the six courses have a different phone number.

Ala Wai Golf Course: (808) 207-6856

‘Ewa Villages Golf Course: (808) 207-6741

Kahuku Golf Course: (808) 207-7076

Pali Golf Course: (808) 207-7099

Ted Makalena Golf Course: (808) 207-6735

West Loch Golf Course: (808) 207-6720

For the first time golfers can reserve a time online for Oahu’s municipal courses. Online reservations start on Nov. 1, 2021. Golfers with a golf ID card need to update their information in order to make any online reservations. The golf ID card registration form goes live starting on Oct. 4 at: https://honolulu.gov/des/golf.html

The printed registration form must be presented to any municipal golf course’s starter’s office.

A maximum of six golfers maybe included in one tee time.

Senior monthly cards are available on Oct. 4.

Gift Cards can not be used or bought between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3.