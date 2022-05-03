HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ted’s Bakery announced on Tuesday, May 3 that they are ending wholesale operations by Friday, May 20.

That means if you would like a Ted’s Bakery item, you need to go to their Sunset Beach bakery location.

The company told KHON2 they are stopping wholesale operations is because of a starch shortage that has been happening since last July.

They’ve been experimenting with different options but the consistency wasn’t good.

The company decided to stop wholesale operations.

  • Ted’s Bakery, Sunset Beach, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 3, 2022
They have been wholesaling for 26 years since 1996.

A few of the locations where Ted’s Pie was on sale included Foodland, Times, Don Quixote, and Tamura’s.