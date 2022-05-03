HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ted’s Bakery announced on Tuesday, May 3 that they are ending wholesale operations by Friday, May 20.

That means if you would like a Ted’s Bakery item, you need to go to their Sunset Beach bakery location.

The company told KHON2 they are stopping wholesale operations is because of a starch shortage that has been happening since last July.

They’ve been experimenting with different options but the consistency wasn’t good.

The company decided to stop wholesale operations.

Ted’s Bakery, Sunset Beach, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 3, 2022

They have been wholesaling for 26 years since 1996.

A few of the locations where Ted’s Pie was on sale included Foodland, Times, Don Quixote, and Tamura’s.