HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the founders of Teddy’s Bigger Burger, Ted Tsakiris, passed away this weekend, according to the company’s social media accounts.

The post said he was surrounded by friends and family.

He started Teddy’s Bigger Burgers in 1998 with his friend Rich Stula.

The tribute on the company’s Instagram and Facebook post said in part “If you knew Ted, you knew how infectious his laugh was, how driven and innovative he was, how fricken hilarious he was and most of all, how big his heart was. Words simply can’t describe the man Ted was. He made an impact on every single person he crossed paths with. Though his life was far too short, we are so grateful to have spent the time we did with him. Hawaii and the world lost a legend, but his legacy will live on forever. He will be sorely missed by his friends, family and the Teddy’s Team. We love you like a Burger Unks.”

The company’s websites lists locations on Oahu in Aiea, Haleiwa, Hawaii Kai, Kailua, Kaneohe, Kapiolani, Kapolei, University, Wahiawa and Waikiki.

There’s one on Maui, and on the mainland in Iowa. The international locations include three in Japan, one in Tokyo, and two in Kanagawa. The Philippines has one location in Makati City in Manila.