HONOLULU (KHON2) — Technology has significantly transformed everything. It seems that since the Industrial Revolution, no two generations have experienced the same technological firsts.

Digital technology, in particular, has seeped into nearly every aspect of our lives. This holds true to things like holiday shopping, influencing consumer behavior, retail trends and introducing innovative shopping experiences.

So, what are some of the ways that technology is impacting your holiday shopping:?

E-commerce and online shopping: The rise of e-commerce has revolutionized holiday shopping. It allows consumers to browse and to purchase items from anywhere with convenience. Online marketplaces, mobile shopping apps and websites offer a wide range of products and competitive pricing; and these modes of shopping often provide personalized recommendations based on your preferences and browsing history.

Mobile shopping and apps: Mobile devices have become integral to the holiday shopping experience. Retailers have developed mobile apps that streamline the shopping process, and these apps offer features like one-click purchasing, mobile-exclusive deals and easy navigation for on-the-go shoppers.

Personalization and artificial intelligence-driven recommendations: AI has made it to the point where it will be fully integrated in our lives in the very near future. So, of course, retailers leverage AI and machine learning to analyze consumer data and provide personalized recommendations. These technologies enhance the shopping experience by suggesting products based on past purchases, preferences and browsing history.

Augmented Reality and virtual try-ons: This is one of the coolest tech advancements from the last few years. AR technology allows shoppers to see how products will look on or around them before you purchase. Virtual try-on features for clothing, makeup or home décor items enable customers to see how items would look or fit, increasing confidence in their purchases.

Voice shopping and smart devices: Voice-activated assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant are great at enabling hands-free shopping experiences. Users can simply voice their orders or add items to their shopping lists. This advancement is making the process much more convenient.

Social commerce and influencer marketing: These forms of marketing have exploded over the last 10 years. Social media platforms have become shopping hubs where influencers showcase products and retailers facilitate transactions directly on these platforms. Shopping tags, live shopping events and shoppable posts allow consumers to purchase items seamlessly through social media channels.

Contactless payments and digital wallets: Contactless payment options and digital wallets like Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay offer secure and convenient transactions that reduce the need for physical cash or cards.

Sustainability and ethical shopping: Shoppers have unprecedented access to seeing how their items are made and from where their purchased items come. Technology has enabled consumers to research and choose products that align with their values. Apps and websites provide information about a product’s sustainability, ethical sourcing, or eco-friendliness, influencing purchase decisions.

Cybersecurity and data privacy: With increased online shopping, there’s a growing focus on cybersecurity and protecting consumer data. Retailers invest in robust security measures to ensure safe transactions and safeguard sensitive information. But more importantly, you need to ensure that you are protected from data breaches and scams by using virus and firewall protections and by being vigilant against scams.

Since the onset of Christmas consumerism in the early 1900s, technology continues to shape holiday shopping by offering convenience, personalization and innovative shopping experiences that cater to evolving consumer preferences and behaviors.

As technology evolves further, it’s likely to bring even more changes and advancements to the holiday shopping landscape. So, what do you think Christmas shopping will be like in 2033?