HONOLULU (KHON2) — Both the Honolulu Police Department and the Hawaii Island Police Department reported technical issues with their 911 system were resolved.

The issue happened and was resolved on Monday, July 18.

The Honolulu Police Department said there were technical problems with the E911 system so they were asking the public to limit 911 calls to emergencies only. As of 3:45 p.m. HPD said the E911 system is operational.

HPD warned callers may experience delays, and they urged callers to remain on the line. HPD suggested that if your call is disconnected to call again when the system was not working.

As of 3:40 p.m. the Hawaii Island Police Department confirmed that they resolved the technical issues impacting their 911 call system. When there was a problem with the system, police said to call the police department’s non-emergency line instead at (808) 935-3311.