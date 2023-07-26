HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the University of Hawaii prepares to kick off the fall semester in less than a month, an upswing in traffic is expected. However, the advent of new technology could help to mitigate perennial parking problems, particularly on game days.

Securing a parking stall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa has often been compared to striking gold. However, this semester may see a significant change as the university embraces technological solutions to streamline parking.

“It’s been crowded sometimes. It’s hard to find parking. Sometimes, you’re lucky; and you do get parking,” said Briana, a student at UH Manoa.

Matthew Smith, a graduate student at the same institution, echoed Briana’s sentiments, explaining, “I have to get here really, really early. If I don’t get here by probably, like, two hours before, then I’m not going to have parking. It can be pretty brutal with the line waiting, and trying to rush and get to class is really difficult.”

To address these concerns, one of the new features being introduced in 2023 is a daily parking pass that can be reserved in advance online and with reduced rates for afternoon parking. Priced at $4, these passes are available for both students and employees.

Marc Arakaki of the University of Hawaii Office of Communications, outlined the new advancements, stating, “We’re able to have a mobile contactless payment system. Our cashiers are going to have mobile point-of-sale devices as well, and you’re able to make payments virtually anywhere on campus.”

The new system, called ParkHub, is already used at locations such as Notre Dame and AT&T Stadium near Dallas, Texas. UH is hopeful that it will significantly alleviate traffic and parking problems on game days and at events, particularly during the upcoming UH football season when the Lower Campus parking garage’s 2,900 stalls are typically packed.

Arakaki added, “We’re able to see real-time data; so, once the Zone 20 parking structure fills up, we’re able to contact our partners at the City and County; and they’re able to expand the light at East West Road and Dole Street. This allows us to funnel more cars up to our Upper Campus lots; and in turn, it helps to alleviate the traffic that’s building up on the roadways coming off of the freeway.”

Although many students are eager to see an increase in the availability of semester passes, which they say are highly competitive to secure, there is a general air of excitement about the upcoming changes.

Briana added, “It would make the waiting in line easier, quicker; and then we can just find parking, go to class and not have to rush too much.”