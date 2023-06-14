HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Teamsters and Allied Workers Local 996 have announced that an agreement has been reached with Hawaii Gas on worker compensation and respect.

On Wednesday, June 14, the Teamsters released an official statement regarding the end of their strike and their desire to move forward.

“We would like to announce that the Hawaiʻi Teamsters and Allied Workers Local 996 has officially ended our strike against Hawaii Gas. After weeks of negotiations, we have reached an agreement that we believe benefits both our member and the company. Our primary goal in this strike was to ensure that our members were compensated fairly for their hard work and dedication to Hawaii Gas. We are pleased to report that our agreement with the company includes increased wages and improved benefits for our members. We believe this agreement is a win for everyone involved. Our members will be able to return to work the knowledge that their contributions are valued and compensated fairly, and Hawaii Gas can continue providing vital services to the people of Hawaii. We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support we have received from the community. We know that our decision to strike impacted many people, and we appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the public. Thank you for your attention and support throughout this process.” Kevin Holu, President, Hawaii Teamsters & Allied Workers Local 996

On Wednesday, May 31, Teamsters Local 996 decided to go on strike. While their strike did impact both residents and businesses, Hawaiʻi Gas made preparations for the strike that mitigated many of the issues that arose.