HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local high school robotics team has been programming their way to victories in the robotics world.

Team Waffles announced that they won 3rd place in the 2023 FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Championship Edison Division Connect Award at the World Championship in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 22.

Winners from the four divisions competed on Saturday for the world champion title.

The FTC website indicates that this award is judged on how well a team connects with their local STEM — science, technology, engineering, math — community.

“A true FIRST team is more than a sum of its parts and recognizes that engaging their local STEM community plays an essential part in its success,” said FTC. “The team that wins the Connect Award actively seeks and recruits engineers and explores the opportunities available in the world of engineering, science and technology.”

Team Waffles is currently the State Champions of FIRST Tech Challenge. They won four out of the 11 matches competing against some of the best teams in the world over the three-day event.

Coaches Peter Han (left), Emi Hagiwara (center) and Miles Yamamoto (right) pose for a photo at a NASA exhibit at the 2023 FIRST Tech Challenge Championship on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Houston Texas. (Photo/Team Waffles)

Team Waffles ended up being ranked 39 of 48 teams selected as outstanding out of a total of 190 teams that competed in the event from across the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cyprus, India, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Romania, South Africa and Thailand.

“It literally means the world to me,” said Kathryn Fay Weldon, Class of 2023. “I’ve been in robotics since I was a freshman. I always thought of this as an unachievable, imaginary thing, that I would never be able to attend by my senior year. But dreams could be achieved.”

“The students had a blast,” said Assets teacher and Coach Peter Han. “They got to meet and bond with many other teams and STEM companies. They were able to connect with many universities.”

“It was fun,” said Leimomiokalani “Leilei” Petrossian, Class of 2025. “My favorite memory was being with our team and enjoying the experience. I feel privileged to be here.”

Team Waffles’ fearless leaders are Coaches Peter Han, Miles Yamamoto and Emi Hagiwara.

Two of Team Waffles members eat waffles at the 2023 FIRST Tech Challenge Championship on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Houston Texas. (Photo/Team Waffles)

Worldwide, there were more than 7,000 teams from 23 countries that competed in the regional rounds of the FTC with 190 of those chosen to compete in the World Championships in Houston this year.

In 2018, Team Waffles started their journey towards becoming champions. It has only taken them five years to become the State Champions.

“As of August 2022, forty-three students have graduated as Robotics participants, most pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) degrees post-high school,” said Team Waffles.

Team MEAF’s Captain Aren Karr will be graduating in the Spring of 2024. He was selected as one of 209 Dean’s list finalists at the January State Robotics Championships.

Karr was selected for this prestigious honor due to his contributions to the team and his outreach efforts which include volunteering at Big Brothers/Big Sisters and showcasing the team’s robotics efforts at the Okinawan Festival.

Best of luck with the rest of your STEM journey, Team Waffles. All of Hawaiʻi is rooting for your success!