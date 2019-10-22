Team unearths possible mass grave in Hanapepe

A nearly century-old mystery on Kauai could finally be solved.

A team of researchers and filmmakers say they’ve discovered what they believe is a mass grave belonging to the victims of the so called Hanapepe Massacre.

On september 9 of 1924, 16 sugar cane workers and four police deputies were killed during a melee in Hanapepe.

The exact cause of the fight has never been determined.

The workers were buried in an unmarked grave and the team believes they’ve found it inside the Hanapepe Filipino Cemetery.

