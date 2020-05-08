Live Now
Teachers are rallying against potential pay cuts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education continues to rally against pay cuts to help balance the budget.

They presented a draft to the Board of Education, which factors in a nearly 20-percent pay cut for teachers and a number of other state works through the next fiscal year.

Teachers say if it did happen, it would devastate their profession. The head of the teachers union says that teachers would be forced to retire. In turn, it will only make the current teacher shortage worse.

Other teachers say it would prevent them from making a living wage. The school superintendent says she’ll continue to push for an alternative rather than pay cuts.

