HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was saved by a teacher after choking while on the Pali Highway.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, a 100-year-old woman started choking in a car on the Pali Highway near Waokanaka Street.

EMS said that the woman’s family immediately stopped the car and bystanders pulled over to help.

A local high school teacher that pulled over to help successfully administered abdominal thrusts which dislodged the obstruction and allowed the woman to breathe again.

Two healthcare employees, including a nurse anesthetist, also stopped to help before EMS and the Honolulu Fire Department arrived.

EMS took over medical treatment and transported her in stable condition to an emergency room.