Gromfest is back on the shores of Waikiki. For the first time in two years, T&C Grom Keiki Surf Contest took place this weekend. Boys and Girls ages three to twelve got to compete for trophies, and goodies, in a celebration for summer.

Hawai’i legendary surfers like Olympics gold medalist Carissa Moore, World Champions John-John Florence, Billy Kemper, the Moniz’ family, and so many more have surfed in this Grom Contest.

It was the 24th annual running of the event and a welcome sight after a long hiatus due to the pandemic