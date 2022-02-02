Taxes collected from illegal vacation rentals, online retailers bring millions to the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Special Enforcement Section (SES) within the Department of Taxation has not conducted business visitations since the start of the COVID pandemic, but through tips from the public and investigations, the department collected $33,773,110 from unpaid general excise (GET) and transient accommodation taxes (TAT).

Isaac Choy, director of the Department of Taxation, said it is the most revenue collected from unpaid GET and TAT in the eight years the investigative division has been active.

“Especially in the area of vacation rentals, it’s their neighbors that’s actually telling us where it is,” Choy explained. “We also subpoena documents from the vacation rental platforms. We also look at people’s tax returns, so we do everything we can to protect the revenues of the state.”

The unpaid tax revenue tripled from 2020 to 2021.

Choy said the growth comes from dinging illegal vacation rentals, as well as the growth of online retailers. He added that they noticed 100% growth in online sales from pre-pandemic, which investigators are keeping a close eye on.

“They may even buy stuff, right? And we look, are they charging us to 4%?” Choy stated. “Now, that’s a huge indicator, if somebody is not passing on the excise tax to you, right, that’s a huge indicator, they’re not passing the excise tax on to us.”

The state also follows leads by the Multistate Tax Commission to go after large companies, even those outside of Hawaii to collect tax on the advertisement shown on phones and computers.

“We go after the biggest online companies, even for the cookies, they leave on your computer,” Choy said. “When an online company leaves a cookie on your computer, that’s basically an advertisement.”

Choy said the tax revenue collected goes back to the general fund. He said he will ask to increase the SES’s budget from $2 million to $5 million as the team shows no sign of slowing down.