HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Department of Taxation is warning residents about a tax scam going around.

The recent activity in Hawaiʻi has involved things like tax-related scams. These have included phishing attempts in the form of text messages, mailed letters, social media messages or emails.

Officials said Hawaiʻi taxpayers have reported receiving these messages and letters that have been asking them to click a link or call a number.

“It might be an intimidating letter about ‘Distraint Warrants’ using messages such as ‘seizure or forfeiture may be imminent due to non-payment of taxes’ or letting the taxpayer know they can claim money,” said a Tax Department spokesperson.

The Tax Department said these are not official letters, emails or texts. Do not reply, and do not click any links, open any attachments or call the phone number provided.

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation, said they do not issue “Distraint Warrants”, send text messages, post social media messages about taxes owed or send unsolicited emails.

The warning issues the following instructions:

Do not reply to any correspondence from the “Hawaiʻi Department of Revenue” or “Tax Assessment Securities”. They have no association with government in Hawaiʻi; it is a scam.

Do not click on the link, open an attachment or call the phone number; they are just trying to capture your personal information, solicit business or take your money.

If you have any questions or would like to confirm the legitimacy of any tax notice, you should contact the Department directly using contact information listed on its website.

Be vigilant and keep in mind that scams evolve as quickly as technology does.